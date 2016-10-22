Police mourn death of senior officer

Sunday October 23 2016

Changamwe OCPD Stephen Cheteka on October 4, 2016 displays the Ceska pistol that was intercepted by police in Chaani, Mombasa. Mr Cheteka died on October 22, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Cheteka was transferred to Changamwe police station in June this year from Kogelo, Siaya County.
By WINNIE ATIENO
Changamwe OCPD Stephen Timbiti Cheteka has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mombasa.

Mombasa County Commandant Peterson Maelo said the 57 year-old passed away at midday.

A senior police officer at the station said Mr Cheteka became ill while in the office.

“He was in his office when his condition worsened, we rushed him to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” said a senior police officer.

Mr Cheteka was transferred to Changamwe police station in June this year from Kogelo, Siaya County.

Sources at the police station said he was suffering from high blood pressure.

His colleagues described him as a humble officer who helped quell insecurity in Changamwe.

“We have lost a gallant officer. We are orphans once again after losing our beloved OCPD Otieno Owour who was murdered by suspected MRC youths in 2013,” a police officer at the station said.