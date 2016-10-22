Police mourn death of senior officer

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

Changamwe OCPD Stephen Timbiti Cheteka has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mombasa.

Mombasa County Commandant Peterson Maelo said the 57 year-old passed away at midday.

A senior police officer at the station said Mr Cheteka became ill while in the office.

“He was in his office when his condition worsened, we rushed him to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” said a senior police officer.

Mr Cheteka was transferred to Changamwe police station in June this year from Kogelo, Siaya County.

Sources at the police station said he was suffering from high blood pressure.

His colleagues described him as a humble officer who helped quell insecurity in Changamwe.