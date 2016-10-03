Police recover stolen firearm, arrest suspect

By MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Likoni, Mombasa County have recovered a G3 rifle which had been stolen from a police attached to the Likoni police station.

The firearm, together with one round of ammunition were recovered at Mrima area within the sub-county.

Likoni OCPD Willy Simba said they are holding one suspect identified as Rama Ali Bamama, adding that they are following leads to arrest more.

“We recovered the gun and the ammunition in the house of the suspect after receiving a tip off from members of the public. The rifle was stolen from our officer in June this year,” said Mr Simba.

"We now want all members of the wananchi whose items had been stolen at gun point to report to our station to identify the suspect,” added the police boss.

The rifle was stolen from Constable Alexander Kipyegomen at his residence in Likoni.

Mr Kipyegomen was charged in a Mombasa court with losing the rifle loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.

The court was told that he lost the G3 riffle by neglect. Mr Kipyegomen had pleaded not guilty to the offence he committed between June 3 and 4 this year.

The court will give its judgement on the same on Thursday.

The recovery of the firearm comes a few days after police revealed that a G3 rifle recovered from the house of a terror suspect, Ismail Mohammed Shosi, who was killed on Tuesday, last week belonged to an officer shot dead by unknown gunmen in January 2016.

The firearm, serial number KP 005698, was stolen by gangsters on a motorcycle after killing and officer identified as Nelson Mwadime from Likoni Police Station.

Mr Mwadime was shot three times at close range and died instantly as the criminals fled on a motorcycle.

The gangsters stole the officer’s loaded G3 rifle when he was escorting a van ferrying maize flour to Pungu area, Shika Adabu, in Kwale County.