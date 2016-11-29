Police to fight drug trafficking at Mombasa's Old Port

By MOHAMED AHMED

The government will build a police checkpoint at the Old Port in Mombasa to fight drug trafficking.

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa said two containers will be put up at the port at the Old Town, one of the hotspots for drug users.

“We are going to put armed police officers [there] and ask help from the Kenya Navy as well,” Mr Marwa said during a security meeting in Shimoni, Kwale County, on Tuesday

“Old Port is being used to traffic drugs. [The] Kenya Maritime Authority is sleeping on the job as boats are getting in and out of that port without proper inspection,” he added.

He said a multi-agency security team will be deployed to the checkpoint and also fight trafficking in Lamu, Mtwapa in Kilifi County and Vanga in Kwale County.

“We cannot sit and watch as they (barons) are ruining the future of our youth in this country in the name of doing business. What business? If they want to do business why are they not passing their cargo through the Mombasa port?”

He said boats that he alleged are used for drug trafficking will be monitored before they go to the high seas.

Mr Marwa’s remarks follow revelations by the anti-drug abuse agency Nacada that boys as young as nine years in the Coast region are abusing drugs.

The agency said the boys, mostly in primary schools, sniff or inject drugs. According to Nacada, more than 60,000 people in the region are addicted to hard drugs.

According to newly appointed Nacada board member Farida Rashid, the boys are also selling the substances to their peers.