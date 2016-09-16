Power restored at the Coast after major outage

By WACHIRA MWANGI

Power has been restored to the Coast region, which was plunged into darkness early Friday morning.

Kenya Power's Mombasa County business manager Ken Owino told the Nation the outage occurred at around 5.45am following a technical hitch on the Kiembere-Rabai line.

“The line tripped and that is a normal occurrence on our systems. Our system control engineers noted a problem on our Kiembere line and they have restored it,” Mr Owino said.

The outage, which lasted close to an hour, affected Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Tana River and Taita-Taveta counties.

“[The] supply line to [the] coastal region is currently off, [and] our technical team is currently addressing the issue,” said a post on Kenya Power's Facebook page.

Mr Owino said power was fully restored in the region by around 7.30 am.

He said plans were under way to ensure that no such outages occur in the region, adding that the construction of a power line from Suswa would be completed by the end of the year.

On Thursday, Kenya Power announced it had allocated more than Sh100 million for projects that will see over 3,000 households connected to electricity in Mombasa County.