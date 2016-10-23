Rights group to hold inquiry into Coast insecurity

By GALGALO BOCHA

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) will begin an inquiry into killings and destruction of properties in four Coast counties.

The three-week public probe on insecurity and human rights violations will start tomorrow in Mombasa County Red Cross Koblez Hall.

Rights organisations indicated that more than 21 Muslim clerics have been gunned down in Mombasa over the past two years.

The county's residents have also been terrorised by criminal gangs such as Wakali Kwanza, Wakali wao and Spanish Spatta.

The commission will then proceed to conduct similar sittings in Kwale County from Thursday to Saturday, where more than 20 people have been killed in mysterious circumstances over the past two years.

The next stop next week will be in Tana River County where they will conduct two separate inquiries in Hola town from Monday through Tuesday, and later crossover to Garsen for another hearing to take place Thursday to Friday.

KNCHR said in a previous security report that in 2012 more than 100 people were killed and thousands displaced in ethnic violence in Tana River.

The investigations will be concluded in Lamu where two years ago, the agency documented more than 100 killings and displacement of thousands of residents.

In a newspaper advertisement on Sunday, Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori said the activity “is in response to the perennial and systematic insecurity, loss of lives and loss of property which have been recurring in the region”.

RESPONSE TIME

Ms Mbogori said the incidences infringed on the people's economic, social and cultural rights enshrined in the Constitution.

Panelists will not exceed a limit of five. Participants will be cross-examined and required to expound on their submissions.

"The panel may take evidence from any person on camera upon application from the person or if in the opinion of the panel it is prudent to do so," Ms Mbogori said.

It was further stated in the advertisement that "Any person who is in anyway interested or concerned with any matter under the inquiry shall be accorded an opportunity to make relevant presentations in person or by a legal representation or intermediary of his or her choice".