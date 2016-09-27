By BRIAN OCHARO

A terrorism case involving the widow of slain Muslim cleric Sheik Aboud Rogo and another involving three young women linked to the Mombasa Central Police Station terror attack have been consolidated.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache consolidated the two cases and charged the suspects under one charge sheet on Monday evening.

In the new charge sheet, Hania Said Sagar, Luul Ali Tahli, Nasteho Ali Tahli and Zamzam Abdallahi are charged with conspiracy to carry out a terror raid at the police station.

The charge sheet states that the suspects, jointly with the slain attackers, Tasnim Yakub Abdullahi Farah, Ramla Abdirahman Hussein and Maimuna Abdirahman, conspired to attack the police station.

They were also charged that On September 5, at Kanamai in Kilifi County and Mvita in Mombasa County, they failed to disclose information which could have prevented a terror attack.

The suspects also denied the third count of withholding information that could have led to the prosecution of the slain terror suspects before attacking the police station.

Sagar, Luul, Nasteho and Zamzam pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The suspects were charged jointly after their cases were merged on grounds that they were similar.

CUT COSTS

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti had asked the court to merge the two cases to make prosecution easy and also cut costs.

Nuul 25, Nasteho 22, and Zamzam 21, had been rearrested and charged shortly after a Mombasa magistrate released them unconditionally due to lack of sufficient evidence to detain or prosecute them.

This prompted the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) working under instructions from the Office of the Director of Prosecutions (ODPP) to rearrest them and arraign them in a different court.

The suspects, through their lawyers Jared Magolo and Mureithi Mbugua, asked the court to release them on bond claiming they were not linked to any specific terror groups.

PLEA FOR BAIL

Mr Mureithi said prosecution had not demonstrated that the suspects were members of any terrorist group.

He also argued that under the new constitution, the offences the suspects are facing are bailable.

“All the offences are bailable regardless of nature or form of punishment, the prosecution has the burden to provide a compelling reasons why a person facing a criminal offence should be denied bond,” he said.

He said that Sagar is a widow and that the court should consider granting her bail so that she could take care of her seven children.

The prosecution had earlier said the suspects are flight risks and have links with terrorist groups in Australia.

State Counsel Daniel Wamotsa said Sagar is a madrassa teacher and will interfere with investigations due to the social influence she has, allegations dismissed by defence lawyers as presumptions.