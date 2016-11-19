By MWAKERA MWAJEFA

Deputy President William Ruto has said the government will bail out Akamba Handicraft Cooperative Society by paying their land rates and help clear their outstanding debt.

Mr Ruto visited the society’s Changamwe centre Friday evening and announced that the government had cleared their Sh320,000 land rates arrears.

“I have also talked to KRA commissioner general over Sh3.1 million you owe them and I believe they will advise on how much will be paid,” he added.

The Deputy President pledged that the government will renovate the society’s showroom.

He said the renovation would be done by the National Youth Service and the society’s architectures to reduce costs, he said.

“Within the next two months, this facility will have a standard facelift that is modern and classic to attract tourists,” he said.

Mr Ruto also urged the residents to support the Jubilee government.

He said the government has initiated development projects in health, agriculture and education worth billions of shillings countrywide.