By REBECCA OKWANY

Senators have expressed concern at the delivery of health services in national and county governments as the Director of Medical Services asked county health departments to put up structures that promote accountability.

Speaking during a health stakeholders meeting with national and county health officials at the Flamingo Beach Resort in Mombasa on Friday, Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro and Senate Health Committee chairperson Wilfred Machage said they are discontented with reports about negligence and striking of health workers..

Mr Ethuro said that poor health services are denying Kenyans their right to quality care.

“It is disgusting to see issues affecting delivery of health services yet it is a constitutional right. Article 43 of the Constitution says every person has the right to the highest attainable standard of health,” Mr Ethuro said.

“Not a single week passes by without an issue affecting health services is reported. In Bungoma, a patient collapsed and died after waiting for four hours and a woman was misdiagnosed with HIV in Kwale,” Dr Machage said.

He added: “As a committee, we have not only received reports but also petitions from citizens on issues pertinent to the practice of medicine in this country.”

The Migori senator said such reports cast doubt on the competencies of medics.

They asked the national government to stop duplicating roles meant to be performed by counties and instead focus on supporting them.

“Health Ministry must realise that health services are devolved. In fact, I advise the government to take the health monies to the counties so that there are less issues or scandals affecting them," the Speaker said.

The Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko also called for tracking the prevalence and eradication of diseases at the counties.

On his part, Council of Governors Health Committee Chairman Jack Ranguma said it is not right for the national government to be allocated more health funds than counties.

“I strongly believe that the optimal success of devolution is dependent on adequate allocation of financial resources to counties,” Mr Ranguma said in a speech read in his stead by the Secretary to the Council of Health Executives Elizabeth Ominde-Ogaja.

Governor Ranguma added that disbursement of monies to the counties from the National Treasury has not been on time, falling beyond the required date of 15th of every month.