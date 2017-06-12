By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

Mombasa Jubilee governorship candidate Suleiman Shahbal and his running mate Anania Mwaboza have dismissed the recent Nasa coastal tour claiming it has not shaken Jubilee party's political base in the region.

They also urged the residents not to be swayed by unrealistic election pledges by the opposition coalition.

“If anyone plays you music, all you can do is listen and dance to the rhythm. We are used to their rhetoric. They have nothing to offer Coast residents. They want solutions to their problems and not riddles,” said Mr Shahbal.

Mr Shahbal said Coast is no longer an opposition zone as perceived by Nasa leaders.

“The ground is shifting. Nasa should wake up,” he said.

SGR

Speaking while meeting squatters at Nguu Tatu in Kisauni, the two took issue with Governor Hassan Joho's claim that the standard gauge railway project would affect jobs in the region.

They said the project has many benefits and is good for the county and country at large.

Mr Shahbal said there will be massive job opportunities for the residents.

“We will defeat them in the August 8 polls. The SGR will deal with congestion of containers at the port. But Mr Joho and his cronies are against construction of Naivasha container terminal because they will lose businesses,” added Mr Shahbal.

Mr Shahbal said the governor is politicising development projects.