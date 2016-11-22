By REBECCA OKWANY

More by this Author

Governors have accused the national government of withholding donor funds meant to support agriculture in Turkana and Marsabit counties.

The county bosses also accused the government of laxity in implementing policies.

Led by Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya, the governors, who are attending the second inter-governmental forum on agriculture at Sarova Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa, said the funds from Germany through GIZ organisation have been lying at the national Treasury for three years, stalling agriculture projects in the two counties.

They complained that the government has also failed to implement many of the recommendations deliberated during the first inter-governmental meeting on agriculture in 2014.

“Donors are complaining that they are being engaged in another forum yet the money which is supposed to benefit the people of Marsabit and Turkana that they released is still stuck at the Treasury,” said Mr Munya.

He added that besides the delay in the release of the funds, the government has not been involving them in discussions with donor partners despite the sector being devolved.

Mr Munya requested for more time to give the exact figure being withheld.

NOT INVOLVED IN DISCUSSIONS

“What we now [hear] is that discussions with development partners and funds are being done at the national level without us,” he said.

He noted that there is lack of proper coordination between the two governments when it comes to disbursement of funds, hampering the progress of agriculture in counties.

“Food security is not a function of county governments alone and because of lack of coordination, problems are arising,” Mr Munya said.

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa said that they are tired of the ‘slow manner’ of implementing policies touching on the sector.

He said youth who are being encouraged to take up agriculture are discouraged by dubious and difficult procurement and marketing policies set by the government.

“Small scale farmers at the counties are currently unable to sell their produce to governments because of stringent policies. How are residents expected to benefit from the sector?” said Mr Ragwa wondered.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama said it is a shame that they have not achieved much since their last meeting.