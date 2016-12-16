Four die, 25 injured after TSS bus rolls at Mazeras black spot on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Friday December 16 2016

Three passengers died while over 25 others were

Three passengers died while over 25 others were injured when this bus belonging to TSS company rolled at the Bonje black spot in Mazeras along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on December 16, 2016. The bus was travelling to Mombasa from Nairobi when the accident happened. PHOTO | DANIEL NYASSY | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • NTSA official says more than 25 people were injured during the accident.
  • He adds that the rescue mission was being hampered by lack of equipment such as gas metal cutters.
By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY
By MOHAMED AHMED
Four people have died Friday morning at after a bus they were traveling in overturned at the Bonje black spot in Mazeras along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The driver of the TSS company bus lost control and the vehicle plunged into a trench on the side of the road.

The bus was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa when the accident happened.

National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) official who could not be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media said more than 25 people were injured during the accident.

Three other passengers were still trapped in the bus.

The NTSA official said the rescue mission was being hampered by lack of equipment such as gas metal cutters.

The injured passengers were taken to the Coast Provincial General Hospital with one in critical condition being transferred to a private hospital.