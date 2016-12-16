By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

By MOHAMED AHMED

Four people have died Friday morning at after a bus they were traveling in overturned at the Bonje black spot in Mazeras along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The driver of the TSS company bus lost control and the vehicle plunged into a trench on the side of the road.

The bus was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa when the accident happened.

National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) official who could not be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media said more than 25 people were injured during the accident.

Three other passengers were still trapped in the bus.

The NTSA official said the rescue mission was being hampered by lack of equipment such as gas metal cutters.