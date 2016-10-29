Three Mombasa clubs risk losing licences

By WINNIE ATIENO

Three popular nightclubs in Mombasa's Nyali Estate are likely to have their liquor licences suspended over breach.

Sheba Lounge, The Lounge and Zenix Lounge in Nyali Estate will suffer losses if their licences will be suspended.

A committee member in the department of Tourism Development and Culture, Mr Tendai Mtana Lewa, wrote a letter to the liquor licensing board recommending the suspensions.

The letter was addressed to the chair of the board dated October 25.

The county's director of communications, Richard Chacha, said a meeting between the county government and the licensing board will be held on Thursday where a directive will be given.

“They have breached the laws, but Mr Lewa has not suspended the licence of the joints. The law does not give him such powers,” Mr Chacha said.

Some residents in the Nyali suburbs complained of loud music from the clubs which are frequented by rich patrons.

The complaints have led to the move seeking to suspend the permits.

Mr Hubert Seifert, an official of the New Nyali Residents Association, said noise from the clubs, for example during live bands, had become unbearable.

“We were ready to go to court after the county government failed to take action against the clubs. [But] for the first time on Friday we slept without our earplugs [on] after the National Environment Management Authority conducted a raid. They are a nuisance,” Mr Seifert, chairman of the association's environment committee, said.

He urged the owners of the club to comply with the law and respect the rights of the residents.

However, the step has not been welcomed by all.

For example, businessman Mwenda Thuranira said the action will kill businesses.