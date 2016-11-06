Tourism improves with increase in arrivals

By MATHIAS RINGA

More by this Author

The tourism sector is recovering from a slump owing to an increase of international tourist arrivals to Kenya this year.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) acting Chief Executive Officer Jacinta Nzioka said arrivals grew by 17.2 per cent to almost 600,000 in the first eight months of this year.

Ms Nzioka also said total international arrivals by air and sea from January to August this year were 581,808 visitors up from 496,579 in the same period last year.

Arrivals through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, during the period under review shot by 16.5 per cent to 522,709 compared with 448,549 in the same period the previous year.

At Moi International Airport, Mombasa, tourist arrivals soared by 19.1 per cent to 57,219 up from 48,031 last year.

In a statement to the Nation on Saturday, Ms Nzioka attributed the increase to the country’s positive image in overseas markets bolstered by improved security.

Other contributing factors are the Sh1.2 billion charter incentive programme and the waiver of visa fee for children aged below 16.

On the other hand, the KTB boss said the reduction of park entry fees for premier national parks from Sh7,000 ($70) to Sh6,000 ($60) has been attracting wildlife enthusiasts to the parks.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) cut park fees at Amboseli National Park and Lake Nakuru National Park from Sh7,000 to Sh6,000 per adult international tourist while for a child at Sh3,500 down from Sh4,000.

The new park fees took effect in November 1.

For Tsavo East and West National Parks, park fees for international tourists were reduced to Sh5,200 down from Sh6,000 while for children at Sh3,500 down from Sh4,000.

At national parks of Mount Kenya, Meru, Aberdare and Kora, park fees for international tourists were reduced to Sh5,200 down from Sh6,000.

“KTB will capitalize on the low park fees to woo more safari seekers from both traditional and emerging markets to help revive the industry,” she said.

EU SUPPORT

Meanwhile, a delegation of 40 tourism players from the country are in London to participate in the UK’s travel show, World Travel Market.

The trade show, which is one of the largest in the world, will officially open on Monday and end on Wednesday.

At the same time, European Union (EU) deputy head of delegation to Kenya, Bruno Pozzi, said that tourists from EU member countries coming to Kenya are increasing.

He said some EU member states had lifted travel advisories against Kenya after the government addressed security concerns.

Mr Pozzi noted that majority of the tourists are mainly from Germany, United Kingdom and Italy.

“We are impressed by the Kenyan government’s efforts to address insecurity which has made the country safe for holiday.

“Already the number of tourists from Europe coming to Kenya for leisure and safari is on the rise bolstered by the winter season,” he said.

He observed that terrorism is a global phenomenon, adding that the EU member countries were also facing the terror challenges.