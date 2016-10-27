Uber lowers fares to lure Mombasa residents

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Uber Kenya has announced a price reduction in Mombasa City in order to attract both tourists and residents.

Kagure Wamunyu, head of operations, said that the 30 per cent scale down was expected to go a long way in making the services more affordable to all.

“We want to make sure that uberX is one of the most affordable ways to get around all day, every day. So, as of today, October 27, we’re lowering uberX prices in Mombasa,” she said.

At a ceremony held in English Point Marina in Mombasa on Thursday, Ms Wamunyu said that tourists, business people and ordinary commuters will shoulder a lighter burden in meeting transport costs within the area.

“Whether you are commuting to and from work, running quick errands, or just meeting friends, with these new rates you can Uber further and for less,” she said.

Uber is an online transportation company that was launched in San Francisco, USA, in 2009.

A mobile application was developed that enables customers to download it and connect with drivers.

The base rate is now at Sh50 down from Sh80, per minute charges to Sh3 down from Sh5 and the prize per kilometre is Sh35 down from Sh50.

Cancellation fee for clients has reduced to Sh150 from the previous Sh200 while the minimum rate per service has been scaled down by Sh50 to Sh200.

EASIER WAY

Customers moving from Moi International Airport to Voyager Beach Hotel and nearby beach resorts will now pay Sh700 from the initial Sh1000.

Those riding from Likoni Ferry channel to Diani Beach Hotel in the south coast will pay Sh1200 instead of Sh1750 while those riding from City Mall to Bamburi will pay Sh200 down from Sh300.

“With reduced fares we believe Uber can now be a true alternative to people driving their own cars into the city centre with all the hassle and cost that parking brings,” she added.

Janet Kemboi, Communication Associate for East Africa, said that both riders and drivers will benefit from the development.

“More riders demand more drivers means that drivers spend less time waiting around and more time moving people and earning fares,” she said.