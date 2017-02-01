By NJERI RUGENE

By FADHILI FREDRICK

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on a voter registration mobilisation campaign of the Coast where he will also witness as the Makonde in Kwale finally get Kenyan identity cards.

In October 2016, more than 300 people representing the Makonde walked from Kwale County to Nairobi in a bid to seek audience with President Kenyatta over their "statelessness".

President Kenyatta is Wednesday expected to start his visit at the Likoni Muslim registration centre in Mombasa.

He will then visit other centres and address residents at Kombani, Diani's Maasai grounds.

The President will then head to Sawasawa Grounds in Msambweni, Kwale County where he will witness the issuance of national ID cards to the Makonde community.

It will be historic for the community from Mozambique which came to the Kenyan Coast five decades ago and have been struggling to be recognized as citizens.

Their spokesman, Thomas Nguli, said there are about 10,000 Makonde at the Coast with at least 7,000 of them expected to get IDs.