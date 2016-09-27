By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Police on Tuesday gunned down a wanted terror suspect in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

The suspect, Ismail Mohammed Soshi, a member of a hit squad targeting police officers, had given police sleepless nights over the past two years.

He was accused of killing National Intelligence Service officer Hashim Salman in July last year.

According to Kisauni OCPD Richard Ngatia, the suspect was shot dead at around 11.30am when police raided a rental house in Mwandoni, where he had moved two days ago.

Mr Ngatia said that when the police raided, the suspect shot at them but was killed in an exchange of fire.

“We have recovered a G3 rifle, which he is suspected of stealing from an officer he and others killed,” said Mr Ngatia.

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a terrorism training manual, which he is suspected of using to escape police dragnets, were also seized, according to Mr Ngatia.

Last year, police launched a manhunt for a hit squad targeting police officers in Mombasa, to which Soshi was linked.

Members of the hit squad used religious attire, including buibuis, to disguise themselves and hide their weapons.