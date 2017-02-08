By MATHIAS RINGA

Water supply to consumers in Kilifi and Mombasa counties has resumed after Kenya Power reconnected electricity at the Baricho Water Works on Tuesday night.

For the past five days, one million people from Kilifi and Mombasa had been hit by an acute water shortage after the power company disconnected the Baricho station after Coast Water Services Board’s failed to settle a Sh32 million bill.

The board's technical services manager Martin Tsuma Wednesday confirmed that power was reconnected at the Baricho station on Tuesday night.

“Power was restored at Baricho station after CWSB reached an agreement with Kenya Power officials on the process of paying the Sh32 million bill,” he said.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Tsuma said the board had started to supply water in bulk to Mombasa, Malindi and Kilifi water firms on Tuesday night.

“We expect supply to consumers in Kilifi and Mombasa counties to normalise from today (Wednesday) while residents along the main pipeline are already getting adequate water,” he added.

Kenya Power Coast Regional Manager Hezekiah Mwalwala confirmed that the firm reconnected power to the Baricho station on Tuesday after CWSB settled part of the Sh32 million bill.

However, he said, CWSB must clear the debt in a week’s time failure to which they will disconnect electricity to the station.

“We restored power at Baricho station after receiving part of the bill on condition that the entire debt is cleared within one week,” he said.