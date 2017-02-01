By MOHAMED AHMED

A group of human rights and political activists in Mombasa have accused clerks of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the county of working with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to register unsuspecting residents to the Opposition party without consent.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the group said they had received several complaints from people who had received text messages suggesting they had been registered to become ODM members.

The victims, the activists said, received the said text messages shortly after registering as voters in specific registration centres in Mombasa.

Shamsa Fadhil, a peace builder, said more than 50 people had reported to them having been sent the messages including a part membership number.

Ms Fadhil said she made a report to the IEBC’s regional office in Mombasa and was asked to make a formal complaint.

“We are concerned about this trend that has emerged,” she said at Jawambe Hotel. “We have been working with IEBC very closely during this registration exercise but we now suspect that their clerks are being used to propagate this malicious act.”

“We have more than 58 people who have been sent those messages and the big question is, why is it that it’s only ODM which is registering people to their party without their consent,” Ms Shamsa said and displayed some of the messages on mobile phones.

The group said some of those who received the messages had registered in centres based at Moi International Airport, Port Reitz and Mikindani in Changamwe, Tononoka and Stadium in Mvita, and Bamburi, Uwanja wa Mbuzi and Maweni Primary School in Kisauni.

“We are going to take these messages to the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) offices so that they can look for these people because we are wondering why it is that ODM party is the one sending those texts,’’ Ms Fadhil said.

She said: “We also want IEBC to come clean on this”.

Another activist, Amina Bakari, describe the incident as a violation of democratic and civil rights of Kenyans who they are forcing to register in their parties.

Contacted over the issue, Ezra Chiloba, IEBC’s chief executive officer, said in text message: “IEBC does not register party members. That is the business of political parties. We are registering eligible voters who have national ID cards and valid passports”.

Gogoh Nguma, IEBC’s South Coast coordinator. denied reports that their clerks were involved in sharing information to politicians.

“I believe as media person you can investigate and give an independent report. The role of our clerks is well cut out,” Mr Nguma said in response to the allegation.

Mohammed Hatimy, the chairman of ODM’s Mombasa branch, distanced his party and officials from the accusations.