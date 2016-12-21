Jubilee supporters in Mombasa demand apology from Millie Odhiambo over Uhuru remarks
Wednesday December 21 2016
Jubilee supporters from Mombasa County have demanded an apology from Mbita MP Millie Grace Akoth Odhiambo following her remarks directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta which she made at Parliament on Tuesday.
Women supporters of the Jubilee Party Wednesday held press conferences in Majengo, Mombasa to condemn the act and gave the MP 24 hours to apologise to the Head of State and Kenyans.
The county Organising Secretary Amina Abdalla termed the remarks disparaging to the President and castigated the MP for what she called lack of respect.
“The Head of State is a symbol of the national unity. By abusing and belittling him, it is [by] extension abusing all Kenyans who elected him,” she said during the press conference.
County women leader Warda Ahmed said women in the country were saddened by the “outrageous outbursts” of the MP which she said had had brought shame to the womenfolk in the country.
Others who spoke at the press conference were Ms Mariam Mohamed, Ms Janet Mbete, Ms Mariam Mohamed, Ms Isha Salim, Ms Amina Ridhwani and Ms Joyce Obengele.
BAD EXAMPLE TO CHILDREN
They said the remarks by Ms Odhiambo were a bad example to Kenyan children and the women leadership in the country.
“What can we tell our children? Do we have any moral [authority] to ask them to be disciplined if we can utter such words against the President? Let us learn to respect our leaders and all people,” said Ms Mbete.
At another press conference at the Jawambe Hotel in Ganjoni, Ms Asha Mwidani said that if Ms Odhiambo does not apologise immediately, women will hold countrywide demonstrations in protest.
Ms Bi Zena Swalleh urged opposition leaders to stop abusing the President saying the Head of State represents an institution and not a personality.
“President Uhuru is a family man who needs to be respected by everybody. We are telling Ms Odhiambo to respect him and others if she expects to be respected,” said Ms Swalleh.
HATE SPEECH
At the same time, religious leaders have called for the arrest and prosecution of all politicians who abused President Kenyatta at Parliament on Tuesday.
Led by Bishop Jackson Kosgei of the Worldwide Gospel Church of Kenya, the religious leaders said no one is above the law hence anyone who abused the President must face the full wrath of the law.
“Stop ridiculing the office of the President. We should exercise decorum. The President is the face of Kenya. We are demanding security agencies to take action against the MPs,” he said.
Bishop Kosgei termed the abuses directed at the president as hate speech and incitement against the State.
“We are going to the elections. If we allow politicians to continue with such utterances it will be a recipe for chaos,” he added.
Speaking at the Kenya School of Government during a sensitisation workshop for Council of Imams, Islamic Preachers of Kenya, youth representative and women Bishop Kosgei, who is the chairman of the Kenya Film Classification Board, said it will be unfair to take action against other suspected criminals while others walk scot-free even after committing crimes.