The Mombasa County government has asked the more than 3,000 squatters on a controversial plot in Utange-Kibokoni in Kisauni Sub-County whose houses were brought down under the supervision of armed police officers on Monday to stay put.

Land executive Anthony Njaramba visited the area after more than 70 houses were demolished on Monday and condemned the incident as illegal and inhumane.

Mr Njaramba added that the said landlord known as Two-Thirds Company would be summoned to his office to produce proof of ownership.

Residents who were interviewed said they had not been served with an eviction notice and were shocked to see three trucks and four Land Cruiser vehicles full of riot police descend on the 28.3 acre plot to demolish their houses.

ILLEGAL AND INHUMANE

“There was, surely, a better way to handle this problem. We condemn this illegal, inhumane manner of treating people.

“You don’t just descend on people to raze their settlements. This is against the new Constitution. The owner should have come to my office so that we seek an amicable way of resolving this issue,” said Mr Njaramba.

The county government will take action against the perpetrators of the demolition which was carried out by more than 30 hired goons using a bulldozer and crude weapons and who were supervised and guarded by the armed police officers, said Mr Njaramba.

“Our Constitution protects the rights of everybody including land owners and squatters. The county government will follow the Constitution to protect its people and so, we cannot allow this impunity,” he said.

GOVERNOR, MP VISIT

The squatters said their problems began in 2014 when officials of the Two-Thirds Company started claiming the plot but Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba and Governor Hassan Joho were said to have visited the area and assured the squatters that a solution would be found.

“We want Governor Joho and MP Bedzimba to come here and tell us what our future is because they told us to stay here in 2014,” said a squatter, Mr Boniface Opiyo.

According to Mr Ali Mwakaneno and Mr Chembe Stephen, the land belonged to an Asian woman, Ms Safia binti Hamisi, who later transferred it to her son, Ismail Abdul, in the 1950s.