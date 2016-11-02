By WINNIE ATIENO

By REBECCA OKWANY

The Mombasa County Government on Wednesday defied a directive from Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa, stopping politicians from donating food to KCPE candidates in the region.

Its officials provided packed food to more than 20 schools as soon as the candidates had finished their papers for the day. The pupils were fed at the county’s early childhood development centres. Most of them however, opted to carry the food home.

The officials who distributed the food, whose packaging bore the portrait of Governor Hassan Joho, were led by ECD and vocational training director Jeremiah Mwangi.

But the county’s executive in charge of Education and Children Mtana Lewa said a few schools heads, especially in Likoni sub county, still rejected the food and warned the pupils against taking it.

“They are still scared but we are happy that the students picked the food after school and ate happily. For those who did not take the food, we opted to take to orphanages in Likoni and other areas,” said Mr Lewa. Mr Mwangi and his team distributed food in schools in Mvita, Kisauni, Changamwe and Jomvu sub counties as well as to special schools and those in slums. They will do the same on Thursday, on the last day of the national exams, they said.

The KCPE candidates who were not in school uniforms flocked to ECD centres in the county to receive the foodstuffs.

‘FULFILLING MANDATE’

“We have not defied the order. We are fulfilling our mandate to ensure our children are well-fed. The children are happy despite the hiccups created yesterday (Tuesday),” he said.

Announcing the ban, on Monday, Mr Marwa said food donated by politicians “would interfere with the examination and corrupt the minds of the candidates.’’

“Hassan Joho has been doing a great job by offering milk to schools but, please, this time round, let us stop such initiatives until completion of the exams. You might think you are doing A, B, C and D, but it might be used to interfere with exams. So, let us keep off,’’ he said at a press briefing.

On Wednesday, some parents, said they did not see anything wrong with their children getting lunch after the exam.

“This is not about the two leaders but a matter that concerns our children. Other politicians are providing food to KCPE candidates in this region. Why the selective ban?” Saidi Kombo, a guardian of a 15-year-old orphaned candidate said.