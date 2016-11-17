By MATHIAS RINGA

Six County Governments in the coastal region spent a total of Sh13.4 billion on development projects in the last financial year.

According to Annual Implementation Report for 2015/2016 released by the Controller of Budget (COB), Agnes Odhiambo, Kilifi County had a total development expenditure of Sh3.73 billion representing 62.6 per cent of the annual development budget of Sh5.95 billion.

Kwale County had a total development expenditure of Sh3.26 billion, representing 68.4 per cent of the annual development budget of Sh4.76 billion while Mombasa County had a total development expenditure of Sh2.77 billion against annual development budget of Sh3.36 billion.

Tana River County spent Sh2.25 billion on development against annual development budget of Sh2.8 billion while Lamu County spent Sh916 million against annual development budget of Sh1.4 billion.

Taita Taveta County had the lowest development expenditure of Sh514 million against annual development budget of Sh1.3 billion.

Analysis of the six counties’ development expenditure showed that Kilifi, Mombasa and Tana River counties had highest expenditure on roads projects.

According to the report, Kilifi County spent Sh1.1 billion on construction and maintenance of access roads.

The report indicated that a total of 200km of roads were graded in the County while 65km were graveled across the 35 wards;

Kilifi County also spent Sh534 million on water supplies and sewerage works, Sh295 million on refurbishing offices of the County executive and Sh122 million on refurbishing the County Assembly.

On the other hand, Kwale County had highest development expenditure on Education and Health projects.

Of the total development expenditure of Sh3.26 billion, Kwale County spent Sh828 million with Sh400 million going towards bursaries for 34,556 students in secondary schools and tertiary colleges.

Part of the funds were spent on construction of Early Childhood Development Education centres and equipping them with education aids.

Kwale County also spent Sh578 million on purchase of medical equipment and drugs for health centres and building of facilities such as accident units, renal units, maternity wings and staff houses.

According to the report, Tana River County spent Sh579 million on construction of roads with the tarmacking of 10km of road.

The County also spent Sh315 million on construction of non-residential buildings while Sh125 million was spent on water infrastructure and civil works.

Lamu County spent Sh234 million on construction of non-residential buildings which included the construction of the County headquarters and other offices.

The County also spent Sh193 million on infrastructure and civil works with Sh67 million spent on construction of buildings by the department of education while the rest on construction of 30 ECDE centres.

Lamu County as well spent Sh58 million on refurbishing the County executive and County assembly offices.

The report showed that Taita Taveta County had the lowest development expenditure of Sh514 million against annual development budget of Sh1.3 billion.

Taita Taveta spent Sh102 million on development and maintenance of ECDE centres across the county.