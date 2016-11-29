By MARTIN MWAURA

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has trashed Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau’s manifesto, saying he is not fit to vie for the seat.

Mr Wa Iria said Mr Kamau has been in politics for 15 years but had no development record to show in his constituency.

He said Mr Kamau was once a minister but did nothing for the people of Kigumo and Murang’a at large.

Speaking at Ihura Stadium after attending an Akorino prayer meeting, the governor said residents are not interested in what he described as “dreams and jokes”.

He said when he took over as governor, Mr Kamau’s constituency did not have a single ambulance, hospital or a milk cooler yet the area has a lot of dairy farmers.

He accused Mr Kamau of using national government projects like tarmacked roads to seek political mileage.

'HE LET PEOPLE SUFFER'

“As a minister, he used to sit on the table where everything would be discussed but he chose to keep quiet and let the people suffer.

“I have been in that (governor’s) seat for three years and there is a total transformation in Murang’a, including in his area,” the governor said.

He asked residents to re-elect him for another term for him to complete his projects.

Mr Wa Iria said his track record speaks for itself and that his opponents are trying to get votes by criticising his projects.

“The county has overcome serious challenges… including improvement of roads and infrastructure, provision of quality healthcare as well as revamping agriculture and education,” he said.