A senior Administration Police officer based in Murang’a is fighting for his life after he shot and wounded himself in the head in what is believed to be attempted suicide.

Daniel Ragae, 58, is reported to have shot himself Tuesday morning using a G3 rifle.

Ragae, who is in charge of Ngeliya AP Post in Gatanga Sub County was rushed to Thika District Hospital with blood oozing from his head after receiving first aid at a nearby health centre.

‘We heard a gunshot rent the air. We rushed to his house and snatched the rifle [from him] and immobilised him, he was oozing blood from the head,” said one of his colleagues.

According to the other officers, he had resumed work on Sunday from leave.

LOOKED STRESSED

“He looked stressed and depressed but did not open up [on] what was troubling him,” an officer who works with him said.

His colleagues had relocated the firearms and bullets from the armoury so that he could not access them.

Confirming the incident, Gatanga OCPD Baraza Saiya said the officer was rushed to hospital by his colleagues.

Murang’a County Commissioner John Elungata said police have launched investigations into the matter.

Mr Elungata urged police officers to share their problems to avoid scenarios that could led to suicide.