Fury as police release defilement suspect in Murang'a

Police officers at Maragua Police Station in Murang’a County are under fire for releasing a man suspected of defiling a class two pupil and arresting her parents instead.

The 55-year-ol man is accused of defiling a 9-year-old girl in Gikomora village after she was sent to his shop by her mother to buy kales for supper.

The shop is run by the suspect’s wife but she was away on the said day.

He is said to have offered the victim a banana and later asked her to accompany him into his house to go pick the kales in the house.

According to Eunice Njeri, Maendeleo ya Wanawake Ichagaki ward chairlady, the victim’s parents took the girl to hospital and reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested.

She added that they were shocked when the suspect was released from custody under unclear circumstances the same day and without the parents knowledge even after medics at a local hospital confirmed that she had been defiled.

‘The parents were shocked when they were arrested and the medical report confiscated by a female cop at the station who accused them of coached their daughter to fabricate the story in order to extort money,” she said

Eunice said the report they had indicated that there was penetration but was not extreme, adding that the child was put under medication.

Murang’a women rep Sabina Chege who intervened castigated the police for their action adding that defilement cases are on the increase in Murang’a urging parents to be cautious during the holiday.

She asked the internal security Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and local administration to intervene and pursue the suspected rapist who remains at large and bring him to book.

‘It was wrong for the police to release him and arrest the parents, they should have recorded their statements and taken him to court for the courts to prove him guilty or innocent,” said Sabina

Speaking when they visited the victim at her home in, Wanjiru noted that it was sad for the suspect to roam freely yet he had been identified by those who knew him.

Irked area residents alleged that money exchanged hands demanding sacking of the involved police officers in abetting crime and threatening mob justice if suspect will not be arrested.

Area chief Ali Mzee asked the furious residents not to take law into their hands asking them to let police investigate the matter.