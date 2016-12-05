By GRACE GITAU

Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata on Saturday launched his manifesto as he prepares to vie for the Murang’a Senate seat in the 2017 elections.

Only aspirants attended the launch.

None of the elected leaders in Murang'a or his close allies in the National Assembly attended the event organised at Kenol town along the Nairobi-Nyeri road.

Mr Kang'ata had said that he was not interested in the attendance of elected leaders and did not invite them.

The MP was the emcee of the event which was occasionally disrupted by heavy rains.

While kicking off the launch, Mr Kang'ata warned aspirants against making inciting remarks or attacking county leaders.

"My campaign will not be driven [by] insults or attacking people. If you want to make such remarks this is not the place," he warned.

The manifesto launch lacked the fanfare that characterises such events with only local artistes entertaining the crowd.

The launch was poorly attended with only a handful of Kenol residents present.

However, some of the residents who attended the event termed it a joke.

“We have only one tent and a road show trailer [truck]. A manifesto launch is a serious affair and he needed to have put [more] effort,” a supporter noted.

IMPROVE LIVES OF RESIDENTS

The first-time MP termed himself a hustler who is keen on improving the lives of poor residents.

He used President Uhuru Kenyatta's recent visit in his constituency to drive his campaign.

"When the President was on a tour in Central Kenya he only visited my constituency where he launched numerous projects. If you elect me you will see that reflect in your county," he said.

He accused senators of taking a back seat and failing to enact laws that could improve counties, which he said has forced him to go for the seat.

"We have senators who have failed in their job. They do not attend sessions which is their weapon to help Kenyans," he noted.

Some of his supporters regretted his decision to vie for the senator’s seat saying he should have instead defended his Kiharu Constituency seat.

"He has served well as an MP and his decision to vie for the Senate seat is wrong. He should have waited until 2022," said a Kiharu resident.

But Mr Kang’ata declared that he is satisfied with his performance as the MP for Kiharu and is now ready to serve Murang’a residents as senator.

“There is limitation in being in the National Assembly in terms of drafting legislations for the devolved units.

“I want to introduce laws that will improve the lives of coffee and tea farmers,” he said, adding that he will not back any gubernatorial aspirant.