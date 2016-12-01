By GRACE GITAU

Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata will launch his manifesto for the Murang’a Senate seat despite calls from key politicians to step down for the incumbent, Mr Kembi Gitura.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Kang’ata asked Murang’a leaders to mind their own business, saying he is focused on contesting for the seat and will not bow to their pressure.

The first-time MP is scheduled to launch his manifesto on Saturday in Kenol Town, Maragwa Constituency.

He declared he is satisfied with his performance as the MP for Kiharu, but is now ready to serve Murang’a residents as senator.

“There is a limitation with being in the National Assembly in terms of drafting legislations for the devolved units.

“I want to introduce laws that will improve the lives of coffee and tea farmers in the Senate,” he said, adding that he will not back any gubernatorial aspirant.

The MP said he is a neutral leader and will therefore not align his campaign with any gubernatorial aspirant even as pressure mounts for him to back Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau.

“My campaign is not pegged on any leader whether the governor or Mr Kamau. I will remain neutral,” he said.

CALLS TO DROP BID

During Mr Kamau’s manifesto launch, pressure was put on the MP to pull out of the race for the senate seat and instead defend his Kiharu seat.

Mr Irungu, who as the area MP had been asked to introduce his colleagues from the National Assembly at Mr Kamau’s event, seemed to have been offended by the insistent calls and instead decided to take a back seat.

He handed over the microphone to the deputy governor, Mr Gakure Monyo.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome led other MPs in pleading with Mr Kang’ata to shelve his ambition and join Mr Kamau’s coalition.

But Mr Kang’ata declined to respond.

But speaking Wednesday, he accused the leaders of undermining him.

“We have leaders who despise the youth and they think we cannot make it. But they are wrong,” he said.

Mr Kangata asserted that he is ready to battle with other contestants, adding that he will not insult his opponents.

“I will not base my campaign on insults. I know I have a lot to offer and all leaders are different,” he noted.

The MP disclosed that he has not invited any politician for his launch, saying it is a Murang’a residents’ affair.