Jamleck says Wa Iria telling guests not to attend his manifesto launch meeting

Friday November 25 2016

Police officers guard the entrance to Mumbi

Police officers guard the entrance to Mumbi grounds in Murang’a which has been booked by Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau to launch his manifesto on November 26, 2016. Mr Kamau now claims that Governor Mwangi Wa Iria is calling invited guests asking them not to attend the meeting. PHOTO | MARTIN MWAURA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Kamau has called the public rally to launch his manifesto as he prepares to vie for the Murang’a governor’s seat.
  • He said he number of guests including MPs and Senators have confirmed that they will attend the meeting.
  • Among those whom Governor Wa Iria has allegedly asked them not to set foot in Murang’a include Tigania East MP Mpuri Aburi.
  • Mr Aburi said he will not be cowed, adding that as a national leader and MP, he is free to go everywhere in the country.
By MARTIN MWAURA
Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau has accused Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria of calling guests invited for a meeting set for Saturday at Mumbi grounds, urging them not to attend.

Mr Kamau has called the public rally to launch his manifesto as he prepares to vie for the Murang’a governor’s seat.

The MP said it is quite unfortunate that the governor can go to the extent of calling guests who have already confirmed they will attend in order to sabotage his event.

Mr Kamau was speaking Thursday at Mumbi grounds as he inspected the venue.

He termed all attempts Mr Wa Iria is making to derail his meeting as an exercise in futility.

He said he number of guests including MPs and Senators have confirmed that they will attend the meeting.

‘If someone has confirmed attendance, what business does he have calling and telling them not come? It beats logic and it is wrong just the same way they tried to pour manure on the ground,” said Kamau.

MPURI ABURI NOT COWED

Among those whom Governor Wa Iria has allegedly called and asked them not to set foot in Murang’a include Tigania East MP Mpuri Aburi.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Aburi said he will not be cowed, adding that as a national leader and MP, he is free to go everywhere in the country.

“He (Wa Iria) needs to explain to me why I should not set foot in Murang’a.

“I will not be cowed and I want to tell the governor that by exactly 10am I will be at Mumbi grounds together with my people,” said Mr Mpuri.

Mr Kamau said the attempts to frustrate his manifesto launch were only making him stronger.

He assured his supporters that security will be tight on Saturday and that police would ensure there will be no cases of hooliganism.

“We are set, we are ready and I am appealing to the people of Murang’a to come and listen to what I have for them for the next five years,” he said.

The legislator added that the county government had spread manure on Kiharu sports ground which had been earmarked as a landing field for helicopters.

He said they will use alternative landing fields including nearby primary schools adding that Wa Iria’s actions continue to divide the county.

