Running battles have raged in Murang’a for the last two days as supporters of Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau and Governor Mwangi Wa Iria clashed over the use of a ground for the launch of the MP’s manifesto.

Three weeks ago, Mr Kamau booked Mumbi grounds for the launch of his manifesto, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2016.

But when Mr Wa Iria’s camp learnt of it, the county sent truckloads of manure to be spread on the grounds, saying they want to plant grass.

And Sunday, police cordoned off the grounds and arrested a man who attempted to slap a policeman during clashes between supporters of the two politicians.

They said Mr Kamau will be allowed use of the grounds that November 26.

On Saturday, police also lobbed teargas canisters and shot in the air to disperse a group of rowdy youths allied to Governor Wa Iria who attempted to storm Mumbi grounds.

The melee started when the youths attempted to access the stadium but were repulsed by police.

The youth engaged police in running battles promising that they will be back as they chanted anti-Kamau songs.

Mr Kamau said that no amount of intimidation will stop him from “liberating the people of Murang’a.”

He noted that it was wrong for the county to purport to plant grass yet they had issued a permit for it to be used for another purpose.

“We used one of our consultants to book the grounds after being denied access to Ihura Stadium. Whether the governor likes it or not, the ‘Lift Murang’a’ manifesto will be launched,” Mr Kamau added.