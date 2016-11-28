By GRACE GITAU

Jubilee MPs have condemned Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s attempts to block his rival from holding a political rally.

Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, who is keen on unseating Wa Iria, had been denied permit for Kiharu Stadium where he initially planned to hold his manifesto launch.

“We were denied permission to hold our meeting in Kiharu Stadium yet it was free for use. We have a governor who is using his office to undermine the residents,” said the gubernatorial aspirant.

Mr Kamau was forced to get a permit for Mumbi Grounds through a third party.

But days later, lorries of manure where dumped in the grounds in a move seen as seeking to sabotage the function which took place on Saturday.

However, the pile of manure was not removed and it lay a few metres from the main podium.

Speaking during the manifesto launch, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale criticised Mr wa Iria’s attempts to frustrate his rival’s campaign.

“If you want to be heard, call for your meeting which we will attend and allow you to sell your manifesto,” he said.

He cautioned the leaders against inciting their supporters to violence.

“If anyone wants to fight, they [should] join the opposition leaders who enjoy throwing stones,” he said.

RESIDENTS INCITED

According to Mr Kamau, some residents were incited to go to court to stop the function.

But he rushed to court on Friday evening and secured an order allowing the launch.

Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata, who is said to be eyeing the Senate seat, also condemned the act.

“We fought to recover this stadium after it was grabbed by influential people in government. You cannot now deny anyone [the] use of public grounds,” he said.

Tigania East MP Mpuri Aburi was enraged with the Murang’a governor.

“You (Wa Iria) asked me not to set foot in Murang’a but I’m here. Any Kenyan is free to move around the country and attend a function,” Mr Aburi said.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said leaders should practise mature politics.

However, Ms Chege did not take sides with any of the two leaders, saying she had been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his national campaign team to unite leaders.

“I will not declare my support for any leader. What I would wish for is that leaders practice mature politics that will unite their supporters rather than divide them. I will work with the leader the voters elect,” she said.