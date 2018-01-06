Jubilee suspends Murang’a officials after MCAs fight

According to the Jubilee Party’s constitution, only the secretary-general and the organising Secretary have the powers to call for a meeting.

Mr Macharia said Mr Gikuru wrongfully conferred himself powers in calling for the meeting.

By NDUNG’U GACHANE

Jubilee Party has suspended two Murang’a branch officials following Friday's fistfight outside a Kiambu hotel that left two MCAs and a party official with serious injuries.

Those suspended are acting chairman Simon Gikuru and Ichagaki MCA Charles Mwangi who is the party's caucus chairman in the Murang'a County Assembly.

Mr Gikuru's position has been taken over by former chairman of Thika County Council Francis Muheria.

According to the party's county Secretary-General Samuel Macharia, the changes have been made to pave way for investigations into the conduct of the two officials “for holding an illegal meeting”.

"There seems to have been a well-thought plan in execution of the war that targeted some members. The disciplinary committee will look into this matter carefully and while doing so, Mr Gikuru and Mr Mwangi are not allowed to transact any business on behalf of the party," Mr Macharia announced.

WHO CAN CALL MEETING

He said while Mr Gikuru conferred himself powers in calling for the meeting, Mr Mwangi failed to advise him accordingly on who is eligible to convene such a meeting.

He observed that according to the Jubilee Party’s constitution, only the secretary-general and the organising Secretary have the powers to call for a meeting to hear a petition against a party member in the assembly.

Mr Macharia noted that in case members want to change the assembly leadership, the current office holders should be given a fair hearing by a constituted disciplinary committee.

“Due process was not adhered to when replacing the majority leader, the chief whip and the deputy chief whip. What they did was an exercise in futility since the party's constitution explains the process to be followed when changing leadership," Mr Macharia said.

In the controversial meeting at Sahara West in Kiambu, Majority Leader Erick Kamande and Chief Whip Simon Wamwea were replaced by Mr Amos Murigi and Ms Wambui Njoki respectively.

Jubilee's county organising secretary Peter Mbogo called on investigating agencies to arrest the culprits and charge them in court of law.

“There is enough evidence in the videos that are circulating showing perpetrators attacking the MCAs; the police must move in swiftly and arrest them," Mr Mbogo said.