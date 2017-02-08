By MARTIN MWAURA

One of the KDF soldiers killed by Al-Shabaab in an attack on their Kulbiyow base in southern Somalia has been buried in Gikandu, Murang’a County.

The gallant soldier, Jasan Thuku Macharia, 31, was among the victims of the terrorists attack two weeks ago.

The attack on the KDF base prompted a fierce battle that resulted in massive casualties on the two sides.

Residents joined leaders and relatives of the fallen soldiers to mourn him as he was laid to rest at his parents’ home.

With his coffin draped in the national flag, the soldier was given a full military honour including a 21 gun salute.

Macharia joined the military in 2013 and was posted to 15KR Mariakani where he served for slightly over four years until his death.

His family said eulogised him saying he was a patient, loving brother whose childhood dream was to join the military.

His brothers termed him as their pillar, adding that it was so painful to lose him at such a tender age.

Army lieutenant David Makori of Kahawa Barracks, who represented the Kenya Army Commander, said Macharia had paid the ultimate price for peace.