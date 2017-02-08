By MARTIN MWAURA

Kangema MP Tiras Nyingi Ngahu has been accused of threatening to chop off the manhood of a constituent he claims has been constantly criticising his leadership.

Simon Mwangi says the legislator called him and accused him of tainting his image in Kangema and on social media and went on to issue threats.

Following the alleged threats, Mr Mwangi recorded a statement at the Kangema Police Station.

Kangema OCPD Cosmas Washang’oka confirmed receiving the report from Mr Mwangi on Monday.

He said police gave him an OB number as they sought experts to translate the recorded conversation to English or Kiswahili as it was in Kikuyu.

INVESTIGATIONS LAUNCHED

‘We have already launched investigations and the case is now with Murang’a DCI cyber-crime team as they seek to establish [the authenticity of] the content. If there were any threats, then we shall arrest the culprit,” said Mr Washang’oka.

He reassured Mr Mwangi of his security and that of his family.

The terrified youth said he has been receiving threats from people believed to be allied to the MP.

“This is the second time I am recording a statement. The first time I was threatened by his supporters, who even came to my workplace and threatened me with death,” he said.

“Even before long the MP calls me at night and issues threats saying he had sent some people but later changed his mind and recalled them,” he added.