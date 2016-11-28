By MARTIN MWAURA

Coffee worth more than Sh2.5 million has Monday morning been stolen from Kiruru Coffee Factory in Murang’a County.

The robbers stole over 150 bags of coffee which was on the drying beds in the factory.

The theft happened between 1am and 4am.

According to the factory’s management, this is the first successful robbery after a gang attempted to break into the factory twice earlier in 2016.