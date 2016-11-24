By MARTIN MWAURA

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has strongly condemned the police after the dramatic arrest of a lawyer on Tuesday at the Murang’a Law Courts after he attempted to shield his client from arrest.

Speaking on behalf of LSK, lawyer Maria Mbeneka said they were shocked and saddened after the arrest of Mr Bernard Muriuki who is representing a murder suspect at Murang’a High Court.

Mr Muriuki, who was Wednesday produced in court, did not take plea as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had not preferred any charges against him.

He was taken back to Murang’a Police Station, with lawyers on tow, where he was released on a police bond.

Mr Muriuki was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police office while objecting to the re-arresting of his client, Mrs Jane Muthoni Mbuthi, who was arrested in connection to the murder of her husband, Solomon Mwangi, who was the principal of Kiru Boys Secondary School.

Ms Mbeneka condemned the lawyer’s arrest adding that they will launch a formal complaint against what he termed as a heinous act by the police.

NEVER AGAIN

“We don’t expect such things to happen to officers of the court who help in access of justice. We are taking this matter seriously with all the relevant offices to ensure nothing like this happens [again] to any person,” she said.

She said that as lawyers, they as scared when police resort to such tactics, adding that mishandling and physically assaulting their colleague was a way of sending a message to them.

Ms Mbeneka added that their relationship with the police must be defined and made clear so that the officers do not harassment and intimidation, including arbitrary arrests, within court precincts which she said was an affront to justice.

“We must protect the sanctity of the law and our role as officers of the court,” she said.

On his part, lawyer Muriuki said the police arrested him to cover up an attempt by the officers to sneak his client out of court after she was released on a cash bail.

He said he had to seek medical attention after he was bruised by the officers, adding that they had threatened him and his colleague.

“It was actually the police who assaulted me and after they realised their mistake they took my client back to the cells and quickly charged her.