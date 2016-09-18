By MARTIN MWAURA

More by this Author

A 52-year-old man is nursing serious injuries after cutting his penis using a knife in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

Wilfred Kamande, who hails from Kaharero Village in Kahumbu Ward, is said to have cut his manhood on Tuesday morning after children had gone to school.

His brother, James Kimani, said he heard his brother scream at around 7.30am and rushed to see what was happening.

On entering his brother’s house, he found him lying on his bed screaming that he had inflicted serious injury on himself.

Kimani said together with his sons, they rushed him to Maragua District Hospital.

“When we asked him, he said he had done it because there were people who have always been against him as they hated him,” Mr Kimani said.

Kimani added that his brother has never been the same after losing his wife in January, who died after a long illness.

STRESSED AFTER WIFE'S DEATH

"He said he looked stressed after she died and left him with five children, some of who are still in school.

“He had also lost his daughter who also left behind a child. His eldest children who have completed school are jobless. I guess [all these problems] made him do it,” Mr Kimani said.

“The [orphaned] grandchild used to benefit from the free cash transfer programme but was removed from the list of beneficiaries under unclear circumstances, adding more worries on him,” Kimani added.

Kimani termed his brother as a cool and calm guy who could not even hurt a fly adding that the action left them dumbfounded.

He appealed to the government and well-wishers to help his brother settle the medical bill and feed and educate his children as he has no source of income.

Dr Stephen Ngige, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said the man had severed his external genitalia and was bleeding profusely when he was brought to the hospital.

“We took him to the theatre and repaired his stump and put a catheter [for passing] urine.

“We also did a blood transfusion as his haemoglobin was low,” said Dr Ngige.