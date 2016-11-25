By MARTIN MWAURA

A man is being held by police after he received money from people by lying that his child had died.

John Maina, 31, was seized by two women in Kiharu, Murang’a County, a day after conning them.

He said he son had passed away and wanted them to help him financially to cater for funeral expenses.

Alice Wambui, one of the women, said Maina approached them at her shop asking for a rope saying he wanted to commit suicide.

But after dissuading him, he opened up saying the reason why he wanted to die was because the body of his six year old was still in a morgue since he was unable to pay to retrieve it.

They gave him money and food and also referred him to some of their friends for further assistance; and they agreed to meet at the mortuary the following day.

But he did not turn up.

"When he failed to show up we started talking to the morgue attendants asking about the kid. The attendants told us that the man was a conman adding that we were not the first to be conned by him,” she said.

Interestingly, Maina came the following day to thank the women but they nabbed him and handed him over to the authorities.

Njogu-ini chief Samuel Irungu said the man was handed over to Administration Police officers near Mukuyu.

"Such cases are on the increase so I want to warn the youth to stop indulging in such habits. It was by sheer luck that he was not harmed by the public," he said.

Maina, a father of one, explained his wife ran away with their child and since he does not have a job he was cheating people to get money to buy food.