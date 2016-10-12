A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Mathioya, Murang'a for allegedly raping his 98-year-old grandmother and defiling a two-year-old girl in the same village.

The suspect is said to have defiled the girl a few minutes after raping his grandmother then escaping.

Samuel Thiong’o was caught by his 19 year-old-cousin, Stephen Macharia, after he heard her shouting for help as he walked home.

Mr Thiong’o reportedly broke into her grandmother’s house around 7pm where she was alone sleeping and committed the heinous act.

Thiong’o, a father of one was arrested and jailed in 2013 after he was found having sex with a cow less than 500 metres from his grandmother’s home. He was released in 2015.

Macharia said he was passing by her house when he heard commotion and the voices of a screaming woman and a man.

He called her but she did not answer and when he tried to open her door, he found that it was locked from inside. He struggled with the door and managed to open it only to find Thiong’o naked.

RAN AWAY

Thiong’o is said to have hit Macharia on the face and managed to run away.

The mother of the toddler said she had gone to deliver tea at the collection centre and had left her baby in the care of her 11-year-old sister.

‘I left the two eating, when I came back I heard that Thiong’o was here and broke my door and tried to defile the eldest, she managed to escape leaving the young girl behind,” said the mother.

Charles Macharia, a resident said he was perturbed by the heinous act.

The residents urged the government to take severe action against him to discourage such habits.

He accused the police of laxity urging them to pull up their socks lest they resort to mob justice saying criminal were arrested and released only to come back and terrorize them more.

‘We do not want the suspect with such character amongst us and if he is released let him look for another place to live,” he said.