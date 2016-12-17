By MARTIN MWAURA

More by this Author

Jubilee Party leaders in Murang'a have told the President to address runaway corruption since it is tarnishing the party's image and may hinder his re-election.

Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau said the Opposition parties are using the graft narrative to ruin Mr Uhuru Kenyatta's bid next year.

"To be very honest, corruption allegations have really dented the image of Jubilee and opposition has used it as campaign tool.

"If we don’t relook at this very well we will have a difficult time,” he said.

He said President Kenyatta has the goodwill but is being let down by the institutions mandated to tackle the vice.

"It is not the work of the president to tell them who to arrest and prosecute as they know [the] leaders involved.

"So, they need to take drastic actions against them. The institutions' failure is denting the image of the Jubilee government,” he added.

On her part, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege said the alliance to be formed by opposition parties, called National Super Alliance, comprises leaders pursuing selfish interests and will not succeed in the 2017 elections.

"Nasa is only power hungry and selfish and that is why they want to change the constitution to fit themselves.

"We are watching and they need to know Kenyans are not stupid as they voted for the Constitution and will not change it to suit the interest of a few people,” Ms Chege said.