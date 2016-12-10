By FAITH NYAMAI

More by this Author

The Chief Executive Officer of Export Promotion Council in the ministry of Trade, Ruth Wangare Mwaniki has shown interest in the Kigumo parliamentary seat in Murang’a County.

Ms Mwaniki met a group of residents on Friday in Nairobi who said they had come to bless her as she starts her political journey to take over the seat, which is currently held by Jamleck Kamau.

Ms Mwaniki’s new move is seen to change the political direction in Murang’a County where the current Mp, Mr Kamau has already declared that he will be seeking to unseat governor Mwangi Wa Iria.

“Since the current MP has already declared that he will be running for the Murang’a county gubernatorial seat, I will consult widely to see if I will accept your request and vie for the seat,” said Ms Mwaniki.

Ms Mwaniki said, she will campaign using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party, the Jubilee party, once she makes up her mind.

“I am taking time to pray before I declare my stand, I am also asking for your prayers too to help me make the right decision,” Ms Mwaniki told the residents.

She further said that, because she is a civil servant, she cannot start her campaigns now until the time stipulated by the Independent Electoral and boundaries commission for aspirants to start their campaign comes.

“When I finally make the decision I will resign from being a civil servant and will officially come to Kigumo village to ask for your votes,” she said.

The residents who had turned up in large numbers said it is time to elect a woman to lead them as women understand the problems experienced in the grassroots areas.

“For over 20 years men have failed us and our young men are deeply involved in drugs abuse, we believe that Wangare is the woman to bring change in Murang’a,” said Ms Lydia Wangechi a resident.

Before she become the CEO of the Export Promotion Council, Ms Mwaniki was a former general manager of the collapsed Kenya Planters Co-operative Union.