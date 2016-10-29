By MARTIN MWAURA

Central Region Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) coordinator Wilfred Okemwa has warned members of the public and especially the business community to be on the lookout as there are people masquerading as revenue authority officers with intention to defraud.

Mr Okemwa said he had received several complaints from traders who were defrauded by people who even had staff badges similar to those of KRA.

Mr Okemwa who was speaking to taxpayers during a luncheon held in Murang’a County observed that some traders who have not paid their taxes on stipulated time had been defrauded.

‘Some scrupulous people are taking advantage of traders who do not pay their taxes on time to defraud their hard earned money,” he added.

"Also cases of rogue officers demanding bribes from traders so as to help them evade payment of taxes are on increase,” Mr Okemwa added

The coordinator said they have rolled out sensitization programmes to the grassroots to educate members of the public on how KRA operates and in effort to curtail the fraudsters.

“We want to enlighten people on how we work and ensure they have our contacts so as they can be consulting us when faced by challenges,” observed Mr Okemwa.

The members of the public, the coordinator said, should call to enquire the identity of officers who approach them purporting to be from the authority.

Meanwhile Okemwa said in central region they working to increase tax potential base from 20 percent to more than 60 percent.

“If Kenyans pay tax the way it’s supposed to be this country will not need foreign aid, the revenue will cater all the government expenditure,” he noted.

Speaking in the same event, Murang’a East Deputy County Commissioner Kephar Marube said KRA should cease from collecting taxes from illegal business.

Citing cases of selling of illicit brews, Mr Marube said those who deal with the business pay taxes thus trying to implicate the business they do is legal.

“I don’t see the need of collecting taxes from illegal business premises as this will give us hard time to fight criminal activities,” posed Mr Marube.

During crackdown of second generation, Mr Marube expressed that all confiscated brews had KRA stamps an indication of existence of cartels who are misusing property of the authority.