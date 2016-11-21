By MARTIN MWAURA

Four supporters allied to Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau were Monday morning charged in court for inciting people from different political camps to fight.

Nicholas Kirweru alias Ndegwa, Harun Pesa Shayo, Nicholas Kimani Wanjiru and Laban Kumunu Muruku were charged before Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi with incitement to violence at Mumbi grounds for two consecutive days.

According to the police, the four committed the offence on November 17 and 18, 2016.

They denied the charges of organising people to fight each other and were released on a Sh20,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh10,000 each.

The case will be heard on January 26, 2017.

Harun Pesa Shayo was also charged with carrying a machete, putting the lives of residents in danger.

He was released on a Sh50,000 bond.

His case will be heard on December 20, 2016.

On Thursday and Friday last week, police had to use teargas to disperse a group of rowdy youths allied to Governor Wa Iria who attempted to storm Mumbi ground which has been booked by his bitter rival, Mr Kamau.

Mr Kamau’s group accused Governor Wa Iria and the County Government of Murang’a of trying to sabotage and block the Kigumo MP from launching his manifesto after lorries offloaded manure at the ground.

This came barely a day after the MP, who is eying the Murang’a gubernatorial seat, secured a permit from police to hold a public meeting on November 26, 2016.