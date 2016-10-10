By MARTIN MWAURA

Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura wants Governor Mwangi Wa Iria to reveal the source of funds he is using to place regular advertisements in the media about his achievements.

Senator Gitura says he suspects that the governor is still using public funds for personal aggrandisement, denying the county resources to support crucial development projects.

During a press conference held in Murang’a Town, the senator noted that for the last few weeks, there have been constant, personalised advertisements on both television, radio and billboards concerning the county.

Mr Gitura said a month ago, he wrote a letter to the county secretary, Mr Patrick Mukuria, seeking answers on who was funding the advertisements.

The Senate deputy Speaker said he had not received a response from the county government and added that he will forward the matter to the relevant government agencies for them to carry out investigations.

WHO IS FUNDING ADVERTS?

“The purpose of this letter is to bring to your attention the provision of article 35 and 96 of the Constitution and request you to confirm that the advertisement currently running on television and billboards bearing the governor’s image are funded not by the county government but by the governor personally,” read the letter.

He remarked that money allocated by national government and levies collected by counties was not enough to support development, adding that prudence is required in the management of the funds so that people can benefit from devolution.

“County governments have right to [make] advertisements only for crucial matters, but for Murang’a, the unending adverts are designed to praise an individual under the guise of little development done, [a] strategy to campaign for his re-election next year,” the senator added.

He reiterated that he had no personal issues with Governor Wa Iria, adding that it was his task to oversight county funds.