By MARTIN MWAURA

More by this Author

Police want to hold the wife of slain Kiru Secondary School Principal Solomon Mwangi for a further 14 days to allow them to complete their investigations.

Murang’a State Counsel Judy Ombele applied in a Murang’a court to detain Jane Muthoni Mbuthi for another 14 days, saying police have proved beyond reasonable doubt that they need to continue holding her in order to complete investigations.

Ms Ombele told the court that the investigations are still in the early stages and that vital statements had not been recorded.

Last week, the same court allowed prosecutors to remand her for seven days as they investigated.

They told the court that they intend to record statements from the staff of Ichachiri Secondary School, where the suspect is the principal, and said she may jeopardise their investigations if she is released.

Clement Mwangi, the lead investigator from the Homicide Department at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, swore an affidavit seeking the detention order.

Mr Mwangi said Ms Mbuthi is not the only suspect in the murder case, adding that they are investigating others who are still at large.

He further said prosecutors have seven SIM cards that are supposed to be subjected to forensic analysis.

JUSTICE FOR THE DECEASED

“Our operations may be jeopardised if the suspect is released. Even though the suspect’s rights must be put into consideration, it is vital to ensure the deceased [also] gets his justice,” he said.

“We have only managed to conduct preliminary investigations. We request this court to give us more time to conduct thorough and impartial investigations,” he added.

Mr Mwangi also told Principal Magistrate Anthony Mwicigi that police are yet to record the statements of some members of staff at Ichachiri Secondary.

But the suspect’s lawyer, Bernard Muriuki, opposed the application, accusing the police of laxity in their investigations.

Mr Muriuki said his client has a right to be released on bond regardless of the offence she is accused of committing.

The lawyer told the court that the grounds presented by the prosecution were not compelling enough to warrant holding his client longer.

He argued that Ms Mbuthi should be allowed time to participate in her husband’s burial and take care of her four children.