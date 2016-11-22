By MARTIN MWAURA

More by this Author

The wife of murdered Kiru boys Secondary School principal Solomon Mwangi was on Tuesday rearrested and arraigned at the High Court in Murang’a, minutes after being freed on bail by a lower court.

Ms Jane Muthoni Mbuthi was arrested by Criminal Investigations officers to face charges of murder after a magistrate court released her on a Sh200, 000 cash bail earlier on Tuesday. Her lawyer was also arrested for trying to shield police from taking his client.

On Monday, the persecution led by State counsel Keya Ombele requested the court to detain Ms Mbuthi for 14 more days to allow for the completion of investigations before releasing her on bail.

Principal Magistrate Antony Mwicigi said there were no compelling reasons to continue holding Ms Mbuthi in custody as required by the prosecution.

The magistrate said the suspect has not yet faced pre-trial for the charges of murdering her husband saying the court has no grounds to continue holding the suspect in custody.

Mr Mwicigi directed the suspect to be reporting on daily basis to the Criminal Investigation offices in Nairobi or at any time she will be summoned to do so.

CHARGED WITH MURDER

On Monday, Senior Investigation Officer Clement Mwangi from Homicide unit swore an affidavit arguing preliminary investigations indicate Mbuthi should be charged with murder.

The suspect was soon arraigned before Murang’a High Court with charges of killing his husband Solomon Mwangi.

State counsel Solomon Njeru applied before Justice Hatari Waweru to have the accused be detained in Murang’a GK prison remand to allow police carry out mental assessment and take finger prints.

Njeru also applied for a date when the accused will be arraigned in the court to take plea.

On his part, Justice Waweru directed the accused to be escorted to Murang’a County hospital for mental assessment and be detained at Murang’a Prison remand. She will be required to take a plea on November 29 .

Meanwhile the defence counsel Mr. Bernard Muriuki was arrested for assaulting a police office while objecting to the arrest of his client.