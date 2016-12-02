By MARTIN MWAURA

The United States will continue to support health programmes in Kenya, ambassador Robert Godec has reiterated.

Speaking in Murang’a Thursday during the commissioning of a food processing factory, the ambassador observed that for a long time, Kenya and the US have partnered well in realising health programmes meant to save the lives of many vulnerable people.

The Sh10 billion Equatorial Fortified Foods Processor situated in Maragua will produced fortified foods which will benefit vulnerable groups.

Mr Godec noted that the HIV menace can be dealt well by providing victims with nutritious foods which will boost their health.

He said his country has embarked on providing nutritious foods to people living with HIV/Aids and malnourished children.

“Aids is still a scourge in Kenya, Africa and the world…we commit to do what needs to be done to end HIV/Aids forever,” he said.

He at the same time said the factory is impacting livelihoods of thousands of farmers from Murang’a and the surrounding counties who supply it with maize, sorghum and soy beans.

KENYA-US PARTNERSHIPS

He hailed the cooperation between Kenya and the US, adding that the two countries will continue to work together on various partnerships, among them economic growth, trade and development, democracy, education, healthcare and security in order to counter violent extremism.

He revealed that the US government, through USAID, has acquired 4,500 metric tonnes of fortified blended flour from the factory.

“It will be distributed to 1000 health centres across the 47 counties feeding 170,000 malnourished people, 90,000 of them being kids,” he said.

Peter Munga, the company’s chairman, said they identified the challenge of malnutrition both in Kenya and neighbouring countries which triggered their entry in the manufacturing of fortified foods.

‘We have filled a critical gap that existed as previously, the food used to be imported at great cost,” he said.

Mr Munga added that they are planning to expand the production of healthy foods, adding that they are putting measures in place to construct a therapeutic food factory.

Dr Moses Mwangi, the CEO of Equatorial Nut Processors, said the factory is providing direct employment to over 100 people.

The CEO said the factory has the capacity to produce between 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of fortified blended flour annually, the highest in Eastern Africa.

The factory’s products have been supplied to vulnerable people in South Sudan.

They are also in use in school feeding programmes in counties such as Machakos, Kajiado and Kiambu.