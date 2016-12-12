By MARTIN MWAURA

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has condemned the kidnapping and torture of youths in the county by police officers saying it is unfortunate and unacceptable.

He said what the police are doing will not ensure security adding that it is not the way to treat citizens.

Condemning the reported incidents, Mr Iria called for immediate action on police officers involved, adding that it is sad the police have abandoned their role and are now instead arbitrarily arresting innocent residents.

He said the youth, among them a local aspirant in the coming elections, narrated how the police abducted and tortured them leaving them with serious injuries.

Samuel Mwangi, an aspirant for the Gitugi Ward seat, said he was kidnapped by DCI officers in Murang’a Town on Wednesday and bundled in a car that sped off.

Inside the car he found other people who warned him to cooperate or they would kill him.

TORTURED

Mwangi said he was not booked and was later transferred to Githumu Police Station where he was tortured, sustaining injuries on the hip and private parts before he was dumped by the roadside.

Nicholas Kiragu and Stephen Chege also narrated how they were arrested and tortured by the police.

Speaking at local private hospital after visiting the aspirant, Mr Wa Iria said he cannot delink the incidents from politics, noting that the harassments started after the Mumbi Grounds drama.

He said leaders, whom he refused to name, had bribed the security team to harass his supporters, adding that there is a group linked to the Mungiki sect harassing residents but the police are looking the other way.