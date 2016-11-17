Man robbed 300, 000 by gang posing as police officers, police say

Thursday November 17 2016

A pistol.

A Nairobi man was the victim of a brazen robbery in which a gang ambushed him after he got off a matatu in South B and robbed him of Sh300, 000 on November 16, 2016. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By ANGIRA ZADOCK
Police in Nairobi are tracking down a gang of armed robbers posing as police officers who are robbing motorists and also targeting people leaving banks.

The robbers, operating from a hideout in Dandora, have handcuffs and what is suspected to be a police radio and is said to be using different vehicles.

Other sources told the Nation that one of the robbers could be a rogue police officer.

On Wednesday morning, the gang robbed a man of Sh300, 000 before dumping him in Dagoretti.

Paul Lomosi said that he withdrew Sh300, 000 from the Cooperative Bank in the city centre on and then boarded a matatu to South B shopping centre.

As soon as he alighted, he was confronted by the four men armed with pistols who forced him into a vehicle registration number KBG 619P.

They then drove with him towards Dagoretti where they dumped him after robbing him of the cash. 