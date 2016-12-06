3 rape suspects shot dead near cemetery in Nairobi

By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

Three suspected rapists were on Monday night shot dead by police at the Nairobi South cemetery on Bunyala Road.

The three allegedly attempted to rape a woman they had dragged into a bush as she walked to the city centre from Upper Hill, where she works.

Nairobi County Police Commandant Japhet Koome said the incident happened at 7pm at the area popularly known as Makaburini.

The men had robbed and stripped the woman.

“The lady screamed and there was a lot of commotion. Police on patrol along Bunyala Road went to the bush and found the men had beaten the woman and stripped her naked,” Mr Koome said.

Two of the men were armed and were threatening to shoot the woman.

“The police officers asked them to drop the pistols but they started running away as they shot at the police officers,” he said.

He said that after the shooting, two pistols and a knife were found.

Police also recovered Sh1,100, a mobile phone and a purse that had been stolen from the woman.

The woman, who sustained deep cuts in her right wrist and several scratches on her back, was taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

This is not the first time police have shot suspected rapists at the cemetery.

Last month, two men were shot dead by traffic police manning Bunyala Road after they were caught raping a woman.

Earlier, in March, police shot dead a man who was raping a woman at the same area.