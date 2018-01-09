Ms Elachi said that the image being portrayed is that she had demanded for a house from the county assembly.

The residence is set to be in at least half an acre plot and should be purchased before the end of June.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has come out to clarify that the planned posh, multi-million-shilling residence in the city`s suburbs is for the holder of the office and not personal property.

The residence is set to be in at least half an acre plot and should be purchased before the end of June in line with regulations set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) which say that county bosses from the 47 counties will no longer get house allowances.

County Speakers are entitled to a monthly house allowance of Sh150,000.

DID NOT DEMAND HOUSE

Speaking to Nation, Ms Elachi said that the image being portrayed is that she had demanded for a house from the county assembly with her personal preferences.

“This posh girl has lived in Lavington to over 25 years in a bigger house than the one being bought by the county. Have I been living on a tree for me to demand for a house?” posed Ms Elachi.

The Nairobi Speaker said that the house is being purchased in accordance to the government policy and that the board is implementing what former Speaker Alex ole Magelo’s board had initiated.

She added that the specifications of the house are not hers but also from the board, adding that if it was up to her, she would have rejected the house.

NAIROBIANS SUFFERING

Ms Elachi said that she has worked through the ranks and does not need tax payers’ money to get her a house.

“Nairobians are suffering a lot and the notion that the Speaker is buying a house is just in bad taste.

I have a big house with a swimming pool and my agenda is not just a big house,” said Ms Elachi.

Those interested in building the Nairobi Speaker’s house had until Tuesday noon to submit their bids, with the county assembly having outlined the basic requirements of the intended residence.

SPECIFICATIONS

According to the tender documents, the house should have five bedrooms and at least three ensuites with balconies and terraces.

It should be located in an environment within the designated UN blue zone, at least 200 metres from the main road and not fronting any main road, with a service road at least six metres wide.

It should be serviced with street lighting, a perimeter wall with electric fencing and no empty plots adjacent to the property.

There is also an out-door requirements that includes a private gate, paved driveway, can hold at least five parking slots, superior fittings, guard’s house and two workers’ quarters.

SWIMMING POOL

It should have a swimming pool, bore hole (or access to it), backup generator and lawns and flower beds.

Earlier, county assembly clerk Jacob Ngwele said that they called for bid after the SRC asked counties to construct residential houses for governors and Speakers.

SRC ordered that all the 47 counties should from June 30, 2018 to stop paying rent for the county bosses but instead construct houses for them.